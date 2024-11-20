Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Axonics news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Axonics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $70.98 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

