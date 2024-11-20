Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$84.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$71.00.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.75.

Shares of BNS opened at C$78.38 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$56.83 and a twelve month high of C$78.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.29. The company has a market cap of C$97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

