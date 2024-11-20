Barclays Boosts Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $21.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.48. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.