BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 60.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This represents a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. CIBC lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

