Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.28.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$70.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$64.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,288.01. Also, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

