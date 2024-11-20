Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.53. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

