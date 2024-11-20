Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,029.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.1% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 859.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

