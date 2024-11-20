Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$52.10

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

EMA stock opened at C$51.92 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$44.13 and a one year high of C$54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

