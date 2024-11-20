Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $3.96

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LESL

Leslie’s Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $532.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.