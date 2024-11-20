Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $9.18

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 171,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 134,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

