Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) PT at C$88.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rhodri Harries purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00. Insiders have acquired 10,750 shares of company stock worth $753,042 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE SJ opened at C$70.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$67.13 and a 1-year high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.20.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

