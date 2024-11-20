Brokers Offer Predictions for Enerflex FY2025 Earnings

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

