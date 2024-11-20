C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

