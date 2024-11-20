CAE FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by National Bank Financial

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.35.

CAE stock opened at C$31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.53. CAE has a 52-week low of C$22.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

