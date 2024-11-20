Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.

CCO opened at C$80.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 136.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$48.71 and a 1-year high of C$81.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total transaction of C$1,124,678.76. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

