Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 558,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 517,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

