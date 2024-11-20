Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.23.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.1 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
