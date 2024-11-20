Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

VCEL stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. Vericel has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $57.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. This trade represents a 34.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,166 shares of company stock worth $1,200,764. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 61.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,660,000 after buying an additional 420,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vericel by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400,667 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Vericel by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 351,550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 34.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 54.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209,009 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

