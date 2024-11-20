Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

