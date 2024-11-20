Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.5% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This represents a 35.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

