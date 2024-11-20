Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CPF opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $832.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

