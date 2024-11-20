Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 444.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 295,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Century Communities by 84.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 66,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

