Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,175.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. CLSA downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

CRL stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

