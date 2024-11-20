CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,769 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

