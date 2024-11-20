CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 277 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 38,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $227.56 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

