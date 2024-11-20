CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 295 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.59 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. William Blair downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

