CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 595 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,175.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.48 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.