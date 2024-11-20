CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 783 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

PODD stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.22. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

