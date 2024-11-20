CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $173,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Jabil by 239.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

