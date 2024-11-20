CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWK opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.