CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,531 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 47.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 28.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,839,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

