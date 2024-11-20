CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.05.

APO stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.21 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

