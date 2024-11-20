CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ero Copper by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ero Copper by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

