CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,558,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.