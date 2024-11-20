CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.55 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 131.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,593,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,092,000 after acquiring an additional 767,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

