CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.89 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Centerra Gold worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGAU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 594.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,433,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 111.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,493,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 786,688 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $323.93 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

