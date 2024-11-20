CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.93 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.63%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.