CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.26 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 1,353,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 991,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 876,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NiSource by 5,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 813,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

