CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

LNT stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

