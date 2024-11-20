CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 459.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $362.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.05 and a 200 day moving average of $352.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

