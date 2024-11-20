CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. Boston Partners increased its position in Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,074,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $370.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.71.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

