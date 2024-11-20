CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,061,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,999 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,792,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

