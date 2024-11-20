CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

