CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,388 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 563.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 390.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.