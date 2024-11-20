CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,462 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.09.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

