CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,722 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Regency Centers by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after buying an additional 249,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 210,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

REG stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.