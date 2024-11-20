CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,110 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UDR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 887,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,982,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

