CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 7,672 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 94,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 207.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after acquiring an additional 291,474 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

