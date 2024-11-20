CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,170 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

