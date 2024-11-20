CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $439.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $367.24 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

